MM6 Maison Margiela x The North Face Outrageously Round Capsule Collection Is Now Available

Iconic outerwear specialists, The North Face, have finally unveiled one of its most ambitious collaborations yet.

The brand finally announced its collaboration with Maison Margiela’s contemporary line MM6. Margiela first teased the “unexpected collaboration” that features some rather unique takes on The North Face’s classic staples during its London Fashion Week runway show back in February, intriguing fashionistas.

Now, we have a release date for the line and have an even better look at all of the styles that are now available for purchase. The 10-piece collection takes The North Face’s iconic Expedition System and puts an eye-catching circular spin that is synonymous with many of MM6’s pieces. The Nuptse, Denali Fleece giving them a circular design turning them into ponchos when they are worn.

An advanced zipper system allows for wearers to make adjustments at the armholes and sleeves, and like the Expedition System, many of the pieces in the collaboration can be attached.

On the accessory front, there is an insanely large Nuptse scarf that features pockets that should definitely impress scarf aficionados like Serge Ibaka, his teammate OG Anunoby and Lenny Kravitz.

Other accessories include alpine mittens that rise all the way up to the wearer’s forearm and split at the thumb that draws inspiration from the iconic Margiela Tabi boot.

There are also bags, clutches, and backpacks that are also circular like MM6 bags and are modeled after The North Face’s Base Camp Duffel.

The collection is weird but in an excellent way and is sure to grab attention when worn, which we imagine is the goal. It’s a unique combination of the two iconic brands that manage to tell people that pieces are both products of both companies by successfully infusing signature features that fans of each brand have to come to love from them.

The North Face x MM6 collection was originally supposed to drop on October 12, but the date has been moved today, October 8. Prices for the pieces in the capsule collection start at $300 and will be available on both Maison Margiela and The North Face websites as well as these store locations:

You can get a detailed look at the entire collection in the gallery below.

Photo: The North Face / Maison Margiela