After Speaking “His Truth,” The Rock Becomes The Most Followed American Man On Instagram [Video]

Dwayne Johnson has achieved a monumental feat.

The famed athlete and highest paid actor of the past two years is also the most followed American man on Instagram now. The triumph comes just after he endorsed the Biden-Harris campaign in an IG video. Excited about his growing following, The Rock took to social media with a message.

“Lesson I learned, as I just surged past 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS 😳🙏🏾💪🏾🥃. Here’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks and maybe, you can find value in this take away and apply it to your own life. Always speak your truth. And when you do speak your truth – do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy. Even when the conversations get uncomfortable – when you approach with respect and care – on the other side of discomfort – is clarity and progress,” he wrote.

“And the result of speaking my truth is I was just informed, I’ve surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and over 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS across all platforms – officially becoming… The #1 followed man in America… The #1 followed American man in the world… And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home,” The Rock went on.

