Heart Eyes Emoji: Jordyn Woods Teases PrettyLittleThing Collaboration [Video]

Jordyn “I Don’t Need Your Situation” Woods has proven her independence and continues to do so almost daily.

Most recently, the fitness entrepreneur, video vixen and YouTube star, is collaborating with popular clothing brand PrettyLittleThing. Like Fashion Nova, PLT has been a hit amongst Instagram baddies, so where not at all surprised that the bad little ting is joining the movement.

From Page Six:

“Page Six is told Woods is working on a new collaboration with clothing line PrettyLittleThing. ‘We’re shooting the collection with Jordyn today,’ Chris Woodward of PLT told us. ‘We have an official press release forthcoming but we are delighted Jordyn has shared [pictures] from [a] shoot on her Instagram Stories.’

In case you missed it, Jordyn and Karl Anthony Towns recently announced their budding romance. See that below, plus more photos of Jordyn.