Tupac’s Brother Slams Trump For “Clearly Disrespectful” Jab At Kamala Harris

It turns out Kamala Harris is catching heat for her Tupac comments.

In late September, the Vice Presidential hopeful was being virtually interviewed by Angela Rye when she asked who her favorite rapper alive was. She said Tupac, before saying, “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.”

Harris didn’t name another rapper, and the Trump campaign immediately jumped on the gaffe by leaving a ticket for Tupac Shakur at the Vice Presidential debate. Now, Pac’s stepbrother Mopreme Shakur is sounding off about how disrespectful it was for the Republicans to use the murdered rapper’s name as a prop.

Kamala Harris asked, who’s the best rapper alive? She answers @2PAC Then says “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.” Tries to think of another living rapper. “There’s some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane.” pic.twitter.com/MZJ5FZC4qP — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) September 25, 2020

Mopreme told TMZ that the troll was “clearly disrespectful,” but he wasn’t exactly surprised. “We should know Trump’s lack of respect for the Black and brown community,” he continued.

He’s well aware that Trump never apologizes for his wrongdoings, but there’s another way he thinks that POTUS can help him out– and that’s to free his father.

Mutulu Shakur was sentenced to 60 years in prison in 1988 for RICO conspiracy and his involvement in a bank robbery that left three dead. Mopreme said his stepfather has reformed himself while in prison and has taken responsibility and accountability for his past actions. He’s since turned his life around and has been a good influence on other inmates while locked up. However, he’s been denied parole eight times.

Mopreme only had good things to say about Kamala, and as an Oakland native, it makes sense that Tupac is her favorite– it just proves she’s got great taste in music. But more importantly, Mopreme wants to use this moment to encourage people to go out and vote.