Tune In: Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Tap Battle Rappers Charlie Clips & DNA For Their Latest Campaign Ad

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are leaving no stone unturned in their campaign for president and vice president, respectively.

For their latest ad, the dynamic duo recruited battle rappers Charlie Clips and DNA from Smack White’s Ultimate Rap League. In the PSA, DNA convinces Charlie to vote after a heart-to-heart regarding the Biden-Harris campaign’s plans for the Black community.

“Every time we throw the system a uppercut, all they give us in return is low blows/ But Biden and Harris got a plan to outlaw the chokehold, it’s inspiring/ Donald Trump is the apprentice, but now, it’s our turn to do the firing… Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, say their damn names/ The goal is to get Donald out of office and Trump his campaign,” DNA raps.

“You know, before you actually called my phone, I honestly had no hope/ But if Biden and Harris gon’ do exactly what you said, then I’ma go vote,” Charlie eventually spits back.

“For me, I felt like it would be — not only a positive thing, but also an impactful thing, to use my talent and my words for a great cause, which is having everybody vote,” DNA stated in a chat with XXL. “Especially in these times with the president that we have right now… and everything that’s happening in 2020.”

Tune into Charlie Clips and DNA’s 4-minute ad up top and, most importantly, take note of the message.