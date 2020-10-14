Kenya Barris, Ava Duvernay, & More To Talk Diversity & Inclusion At Next Week’s Adobe MAX Conference

Next week, Adobe is bringing together some of the leading voices in entertainment, business, and design.

Kenya Barris, Ava Duvernay, Zendaya, executives at AirBnb, and more will discuss prioritizing diversity at Adobe MAX, the world’s biggest creative conference.

“This year, MAX is virtual, free and open to all. At the conference, Adobe will bring together leading voices in business, entertainment, and design to discuss the very critical need for diversity and inclusion in the creative world,” the company stated via press release. “ Industry experts and executives at companies like Ben & Jerry’s, Airbnb, and Microsoft will lead sessions, discussing how they have prioritized diversity and inclusion in their approach to design, advertising, and brand purpose. In addition, attendees can be inspired and entertained from such creative luminaries as Ava DuVernay; Zendaya; Tyler, the Creator; Naomie Harris; Kenya Barris; Common; Awkwafina and more.”

Check out the official lineup of virtual sessions below. Additionally, Adobe has announced a $500,000 artist development fund in support of artists from underrepresented communities “to create diverse assets for Adobe Stock’s portfolio. These assets will be offered to users for free to help bolster diverse representation in creative expressions,” the company adds.

Adobe MAX Sessions:

Video in the Spotlight, featuring Ava DuVernay, Writer, Director, Producer; and Naomie Harris, Actress

Ava will share her creative process and how she is paving the way for the next generation. She will be joined by actress Naomie Harris.

The Future is Creative, featuring Common, Rapper, Actor; and Antionette Carroll, Founder and CEO, Creative Reaction Lab

Hip-hop artist, activist, and actor Common will talk about the progressive charter school he opened on the South Side of Chicago called Art in Motion. Additionally, Antionette Carroll will also talk about “Design No Harm: Why Humility is Essential in the Journey Toward Equity”.

In Conversation: Zendaya

Adobe CMO Ann Lewnes will speak with Emmy-award winning actress Zendaya.

Expanding Creative Possibilities with the Power of AI and 3D, featuring Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, the Creator will talk about lessons on being yourself and creating your own path.

Smarter Social Storytelling, featuring Awkwafina

Comedian and actress Awkwafina will join a discussion on social storytelling.

Good Design is Good Business, including Matthew McCarthy, CEO, Ben & Jerry’s

Matthew will discuss how Ben & Jerry’s has successfully led a purpose-driven business, and the power and impact behind aligning design and company values to promote positive community impact.

Designing the Next Generation of User Experience, featuring by Tim Allen, VP of Design, Airbnb

Tim will discuss how Airbnb uses design as a way to bring people together.

How Diverse Teams Elevate Creativity, presented by Tasha Lutfi, Principal Design Director, Microsoft

Tasha will discuss how team diversity impacts your team’s work and why now is the time to address diversity, equality and inclusion in the workplace.

America in Spanish is America: Hispanic Diversity in Advertising, presented by Danny Alvarez, Exec Creative Director, RepublicaHavas

Danny will discuss his experience crafting the correct colloquialism and imagery for the US Hispanic consumer and how “American” brands must reinvent themselves to maintain cultural relevance.

In Conversation: Kenya Barris

Erica Warren, Senior Director Global Marketing Strategy and Operations at Adobe, will interview American television writer, actor and producer Kenya Barris.