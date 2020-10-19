As She Should: Ari Lennox Is Trending Just For Being Beautiful

There’s nothing like seeing a Black woman be loved out loud…and today, that Black woman is Ari Lennox! Our good sis is trending on Twitter today simply for being beautiful and we honestly love to see it!

The singer posted a sexy bathroom selfie to her Twitter profile this afternoon with the caption, “don’t talk to me,” as if she could post something this perfect and expect us to keep our mouths shut!

Within two hours of the Tweet going live, the “Shea Butter Baby” sent Black Twitter in an uproar with fans and followers alike singing her praises and commenting on her beauty. It’s no surprise that the post immediately went viral and is currently one of the top trending topics on the platform.

Social users showed their appreciation for the brown skin goddess by re-posting her picture with their various stamps of approval. One user joked, “Ari Lennox Giving Me Angela Bassett ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Vibes & I……… ” while another wrote, “if you’re feeling a sudden discomfort around the neck area it’s because Ari Lennox has her foot on it.”

I think we can all agree that these two Tweets couldn’t be more accurate!

This isn’t the first time this month that the 29-year-old singer and songwriter has gone viral over a gorgeous photo. On October 10, she broke the internet again when she posted a flick of her in a sexy, black, high split, freakum dress and gave us all a run for our money.

The photo, appropriately captioned, “Freakum dress on”, was retweeted over 28k thousand times…and counting.

I think we can all agree: Ari Lennox is beautiful! And whenever she decides to grace us with another gorgeous picture, we’ll be right here waiting to gas her up again!

Happy Birthday Ari Lennox! Here Are 10 Times She Shut The Fashion Game Down 10 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday Ari Lennox! Here Are 10 Times She Shut The Fashion Game Down 1. ARI LENNOX AT ROC NATION'S THE BRUNCH, 2020 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. ARI LENNOX AT ELECTRIC BALLROOM, 2019 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. ARI LENNOX AT THE LIGHTS ON FESTIVAL, 2019 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. ARI LENNOX AT THE 10TH ANNUAL ONE MUSICFEST, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. ARI LENNOX AT THE SOUL TRAIN AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. ARI LENNOX AT BLACK GIRLS ROCK!, 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. ARI LENNOX BACKSTAGE OF BLACK GIRLS ROCK, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. ARI LENNOX AT SPOTIFY HOUSE'S DAY PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. ARI LENNOX AT "CREED II" NYC PREMIERE, 2018 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. ARI LENNOX AT ELLA MAI'S ALBUM RELEASE EVENT, 2018 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday Ari Lennox! Here Are 10 Times She Shut The Fashion Game Down Happy Birthday Ari Lennox! Here Are 10 Times She Shut The Fashion Game Down [caption id="attachment_3090389" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Leon Bennett / Getty[/caption] Ari Lennox stepped on the scene serving all types of black girl magic. Although I have an appreciation for her voice, I literally squeal every time she hits the red carpet and shows off those thick brown thighs. This woman is a complete mood! We could go on and on about Ari's music. We can even touch on how dope her personality is. She makes it a point to connect with her fans via social media by going live and letting them into her personal life. There's no doubt in my mind a lot of us are claiming Ari as our best friend in our heads because she's so relatable and down to earth. As if she didn't have any more to offer, the girl can also dress. Ari's style, from head to toe, is dope. She's not afraid to rock her natural mane on the red carpet while slaying us with some high-fashion looks. High slits, long furs, and monochrome looks are just a few of her noteworthy looks. Today, 3/26, Ari Lennox turns 29. In honor of her birthday, we're counting down 10 times shut the fashion game down.

As She Should: Ari Lennox Is Trending Just For Being Beautiful was originally published on hellobeautiful.com