As She Should: Ari Lennox Is Trending Just For Being Beautiful

There’s nothing like seeing a Black woman be loved out loud…and today, that Black woman is Ari Lennox! Our good sis is trending on Twitter today simply for being beautiful and we honestly love to see it!
The singer posted a sexy bathroom selfie to her Twitter profile this afternoon with the caption, “don’t talk to me,” as if she could post something this perfect and expect us to keep our mouths shut!
Within two hours of the Tweet going live, the “Shea Butter Baby” sent Black Twitter in an uproar with fans and followers alike singing her praises and commenting on her beauty. It’s no surprise that the post immediately went viral and is currently one of the top trending topics on the platform.
Social users showed their appreciation for the brown skin goddess by re-posting her picture with their various stamps of approval. One user joked, “Ari Lennox Giving Me Angela Bassett ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Vibes & I………” while another wrote, “if you’re feeling a sudden discomfort around the neck area it’s because Ari Lennox has her foot on it.”
