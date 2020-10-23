Tune In: Pepsi’s Latest Commercial Features An Unreleased Freestyle From The Notorious B.I.G.

An unreleased Biggie freestyle has surfaced 23 years after the rapper’s death — and in a Pepsi commercial, no less.

Ahead of The Notorious B.I.G.‘s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the company dropped a new ad featuring animations by Antnamation and bars by the late legend. In his verse, B.I.G. shows love to the carbonated beverage, rapping “Nothing can beat, the P-E-P-S-I/Yes I, drink it constantly… the taste feels great, less filling/Tell ’em Biggie said drink it all, don’t test me/Nothing else beats a Pepsi/If it is, let’s see.” Tune in up top to hear him spit and to see graphics that celebrate his Brooklyn, NY neighborhood.

Biggie’s Pepsi freestyle moment originally aired in a 1997 Hot 97 interview with DJ Enuff, The Chicago Tribue reports. Pepsi captioned the clip on Instagram, “The NOTORIOUS B.I.G. Pepsi Freestyle. We’re celebrating @thenotoriousbig’s induction with an unreleased, remastered freestyle 23 years in the making. Proud to collab with The Christopher Wallace Foundation @officialceyadams, and @djenuff to make this happen. Sound on 🔊.”

Stay tuned for Biggie’s official induction, happening November 7.