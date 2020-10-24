This 24-Year-Old Reverse Engineered The McDonald’s Mobile App To Track Every Broken Ice Cream Machine In The Country

A young man has solved one of fast food lovers’ biggest pet peeves.

24-year-old software engineer Rashiq Zahid had, had enough when he couldn’t order a McSundae from McDonald’s through the company’s mobile app. Determined to figure out which locations had a broken ice cream machine, Zahid put his technical skills and love of the McSundae to use.

“I reverse engineered Mcdonald’s internal api and I’m currently placing an order worth $18,752 every minute at every Mcdonald’s in the US to figure out which locations have a broken ice cream machine,” he tweeted, alongside a map that categorized McDonald’s locations all over the country by broken or working ice cream machines.

“The resulting site—McBroken.com—displays every McDonald’s in the U.S. as either a green or red dot depending on whether the ice cream machine is working. Admittedly, people have tried to deal with this issue before, but McBroken appears to be the first site to publically offer up the data in essentially real time at every McDonald’s,” FoodAndWine.com states, also noting that, according to Zahid’s site, New York is leading the pack with the most broken ice cream machines.

Zahid told The Verge, “I love poking around in different apps and just looking at the security features and the internal APIs. I am pretty familiar with how to reverse-engineer apps. I was like ‘Okay, this should be pretty easy.’”

McDonald’s VP of U.S. communications and government relations David Tovar went on record to applaud the young king, tweeting “Only a true @McDonalds fan would go to these lengths to help customers get our delicious ice cream! So, thanks! We know we have some opportunities to consistently satisfy even more customers with sweet treats and we will.”