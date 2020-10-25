High Times: Jay-Z Announces New Weed Line Called Monogram

He once proclaimed that he’s a business, not a businessman, and he’s proved it once again.

Jay-Z has announced that he’s added yet another investment to his repertoire– because he’s hoping into the marijuana business. Rap’s first billionaire is releasing his first cannabis line with Caliva called “monogram.”

The line seeks to “redefine what cannabis means to consumers today” through “careful strain selection, meticulous cultivation practices and uncompromising quality.”

To help promote Monogram, Jay-Z debuted a new Tidal playlist, entitled “Monogram: Sounds From The Grow Room,” with some chill vibes, with tracks like Fela Kuti’s “Expensive Shit” and Peter Tosh’s “Legalize It.”

The clean site includes a bunch of photos of the growing facility and some of the processes behind the brand that makes it superior to others. For example, the brand preaches that it uses small batches so that it’s expert growers can give the flower the attention it deserves to cultivate the best product possible. The site doesn’t reveal much else in terms of availability and prices.

“Monogram marks a new chapter in cannabis defined by dignity, care and consistency,” the site reads. “It is a collective effort to bring you the best, and a humble pursuit to discover what the best truly means.”

While this is the first official Hov weed line, he actually joined the company as its chief brand strategist in 2019.

“We think this is a sea (of) change in terms of the visibility to the industry,” Dennis O’Malley, chief executive officer of Caliva, told CNN. “We take this partnership with a lot of responsibility, a lot of humility, a lot of accountability moving forward.”

Jay isn’t the only rapper to get into the weed business– Snoop Dogg, The Game, Jim Jones, 2 Chainz, and of course, Burner have all invested.

You can learn more about Hov’s line of marijuana on Monogram’s official website.