LeBron James’ SpringHill Company Partners With CNN Films On Black Wall Street Documentary [Details]

LeBron James’ SpringHill company has partnered with CNN Films on an upcoming project about the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Titled, Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street, the film will follow the events leading up to the Tulsa Massacre of 1921. Bad Rap‘s Salima Koroma is set to direct.

“In June, the NBA star’s SpringHill Company unveiled the upcoming project to mark the centennial of the violent events of the summer of 1921 in the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma. CNN Films will be the linear TV distributor for the feature across North America, with HBO Max acquiring streaming rights to the film,” The Hollywood Reporter notes.

“CNN Films could not be more proud to partner with The SpringHill Company for this long-overdue recognition of the tragedy of what happened in Greenwood, and to contribute to the reconciliation that comes with the acknowledgement of history,” Executive VP For Talent and Content Development For CNN Worldwide, Amy Entelis, states according to the site.

SpringHill’s Chief Content Officer, Jamal Henderson, adds: “With the lack of historic journalism around ‘Black Wall Street’ and the Tulsa Massacre of 1921, we are honored to be partnered with CNN, which has a long-standing record of credible and groundbreaking journalism.”

SpringHill’s official site says the mission of the company is “to empower greatness in every individual, from creators to consumers. We do this by creating the most culturally-inspired brands, entertainment and products.” Stay tuned.