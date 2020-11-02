Pornhub Is Reserved Only For Voters On Election Day

As brands try to figure out ways to encourage you to vote, PornHub‘s idea takes the cake.

The adult content site is always one to develop creative ideas for marketing, but the latest campaign, dubbed “Give A F**k, Get A F**k” is perhaps the most creative. The plan’s point is that only people who exercised their civic duty can have access to the site on November 3.

“Roughly 43 percent of eligible voters – equal to 100 million people – didn’t vote in the 2016 U.S Presidential Election, according to turnout estimates from the U.S. Elections Project,” said Corey Price, Vice President, Pornhub. “We want to encourage people to do their civic duty this year by casting their ballot and having their voice heard.”

Election Day is around the corner and we're here to make sure you give a F**K! So on Nov.3, only those who give a F**K will get a F**K on Pornhub! https://t.co/AiJXb7FkM9 pic.twitter.com/cSVIjMfgxe — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) November 1, 2020

The 2020 election is one of the most important in modern time as the push to remove Donald Trump from office gains more steam than ever before. To increase that push, PornHub is enlisting a bunch of your favorites actresses — like Pornhub Brand Ambassador Asa Akira, Domino Presley, Natassia Dreams, Janice Griffith, Lance Hart, Soverign Syre, and Lotus Laine — to post messages encouraging people to get in line and vote if they haven’t already participated in early voting or mailed in their ballot. The videos all have one consistent theme to go along with the website’s adult content– if they don’t give a f-ck, they don’t get a f-ck.

Other than on social, starting on election day, there will be an overlay on the site for American users telling them to vote before they log on to find whatever content they were looking for. Way too many people didn’t vote back in 2016, and agency Just For Fun, who worked with PornHub on the campaign, wants a different outcome this election.

“In 2016, over 100 million eligible voters had zero f**ks to give about the election,” said a spokesperson for Just For Fun. “This year, to encourage everyone to get off the couch and head to the polling places, we knew we needed to hit them where it hurts – their pants.”