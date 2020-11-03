Dat Icon From Cleveland: Kid Cudi Endorses Joe Biden In A Quick, But Crucial, Election Day Tweet

Back in September, Kid Cudi opened up about Kanye West supporting Trump and made it clear that while they are frequent collaborators in music, he does not have the same views as the “Gold Digger” rapper politically. In the same vein, Cudi hit Twitter on Election Day with a brief and direct message, endorsing Joe Biden as his choice for president.

Yesterday he tweeted, “For the love of God please vote” and today we get a picture of Cudi after he cast his ballot.

“Vote for Biden if you a real one,” he said simply, alongside the selfie. As of 5:15pm this evening, November 3, the tweet has garnered almost 130,000 likes, nearly 30,000 retweets, and more than 1,000 comments. See below.

Vote for Biden if you a real one pic.twitter.com/esljuXKvpL — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) November 3, 2020

In case you missed it, Cudi previously spoke on Kanye’s Trump bromance in an interview with Esquire. While explaining the hesitation he had about playing Richard Poythress in the HBO series We Are Who We Are, ‘Ye came up.

“I read the scripts, and at first, I was taken aback, because I have my beliefs. I’m not a Trump supporter. I don’t know if the world knows that, but I was just really concerned about what people may think,” he explained, later adding “I thought some people would be foolish about it and be like, ‘Oh, he must’ve talked to Kanye ‘or ‘Kanye must’ve got to him’ or some sh*t like that… I think he knows where I stand, and I think he doesn’t bring it up to me. We just don’t talk about it. I totally disagree with it; I think he knows that. And if he doesn’t know, he knows now.”

Get into his conversation with Esquire here and be sure to help kick Trump out of the Oval Office by taking some time to vote today, if you haven't already.