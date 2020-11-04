Young Kings: Watch Givēon Perform “Stuck On You” Live For ‘The Tonight Show’

Rising star Givēon is on a roll.

The up-and-coming R&B singer first gained national attention when he collaborated with Drake on “Chicago Freestyle,” most recently dropping his own EP, When It’s All Said And Done, to rave reviews.

Now, Givēon makes his television debut on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon with a performance of “Stuck On You,” a heartfelt track that appears on his new project. Starting out on the piano, he puts on a stellar show, showcasing his unique vocals and stinging lyrics.

“Trust me I do understand… this is, bad for me, I’m a fool, but I can’t … end it,” he sings. “Far from love, but I’m stuck.” Watch the full performance below and if you missed the official “Stuck On You” visual, tune into that here. Plus, how to pronounce his name properly here.

We’re excited to see what the gifted artist does next.