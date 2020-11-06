50 Cent Jokes About The Possibility Of Trump Going To Jail If He Loses The Election

After catching flack for endorsing Trump and then reversing that endorsement, 50 Cent is trolling the bird-brained racist.

In case you missed it, 50 was not on board when he thought Joe Biden would be taxing the rich at a rate of 62%, saying “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f*cking mind.” After his ex Chelsea Handler called him out, he reneged on the Trump support, saying “Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him.” See that below (and by the way, Chelsea telling Jimmy Fallon “I had to remind him that he was a Black person” wasn’t cheeky. It was inappropriate and a great example of yt people being way too comfortable in spaces where they should practice sensitivity).

👀a what, 😳another spin 💫Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him. 🤨for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL @chelseahandler @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/Tya6EqDBFt — 50cent (@50cent) October 25, 2020

That said, 50 is now having a good laugh about the possibility of Trump losing and, if we’re lucky, going to jail after he’s dragged out of the Oval Office. The New York Times wrote earlier this week:

“Seldom far from Mr. Trump’s thoughts, however, is the possibility of defeat—and the potential consequences of being ejected from the White House. In unguarded moments, Mr. Trump has for weeks told advisers that he expects to face intensifying scrutiny from prosecutors if he loses. He is concerned not only about existing investigations in New York, but the potential for new federal probes as well, according to people who have spoken with him.”

Posting a photoshopped pic of Trump bald and stressed in prisonwear, 50 wrote “If the election keeps going in this direction, Trump is gonna need @isaacwrightjr to fight his case. LOL.”

More of the kind of commentary 50 has become famous for below. Would you like to see Trump in jail, and why is your answer “absolutely?” Let us know.