eBay Is Auctioning Off Some Of The Most Coveted Jordans From The Last 30 Years

One of the original sneaker resellers sites, eBay, is doing something huge for the culture.

eBay has announced that it’ll hold hundreds of auctions for some of the most coveted Air Jordans. It’s not just a pair you’ve missed over the past few months; the collection includes kicks that are over 30 years old. The series of 10-day auctions are set to begin on November 13, with a hefty 60 sneakers being listed each day commemorating “Jordan Through The Years.”

Real sneakerheads will know how coveted the sneakers are, which includes the first-ever Air Jordan 1 Retros from 1994, an OG Jordan pair of 11s like the ones Michael Jordan wore to win his 4th championship, OG Columbia Air Jordan 11s like MJ wore in the 95-96 All-Star Game, and a pair of Last Shot OG Air Jordan 14s.

And if you’re worried about the authenticity of the rare sneakers, you don’t have to because eBay launched an inspecting program dubbed “Authenticity Guarantee” in October to make sure no one gets duped with fakes.

“Authentication has become an expectation for today’s consumers in categories of high passion and high value, and this program makes eBay the most attractive platform for enthusiasts in these categories,” says Jordan Sweetnam, SVP and General Manager of eBay North America. “eBay operates the world’s most diverse sneaker marketplace – with the widest selection and best prices – and by removing any uncertainty with the buying process, our community can buy and sell with total confidence.”

Get a better look at the rare kicks in the gallery below and get ready for the bidding to commence.