Marty McFly Would Love These: Jordan Brand Unveils Its First Self-Lacing Sneaker

It was only a matter of time, but Jordan Brand is finally joining the self-lacing sneaker wave, and they picked the right Air Jordan kicks to make that leap.

Announced yesterday (Nov.11), Air Jordan 11 Adapt sees Nike’s groundbreaking self-lacing technology first introduced in the Nike MAG will now take arguably one of Jordan Brand’s most popular Air Jordan silhouettes to another level.

The Air Jordan 11 Adapt is a beautiful looking shoe. It features a patent leather mudguard, signature details like the Jumpman logo. The embroidered tongue strip comes me in infrared like new midsole lighting and compliments the contrasting black and white upper. The translucent rubber sole is the chef’s kiss.

The Air Jordan 11 Adapt officially arrives 12/30 will cost $500 and be available via Nike’s SNKRS app and other select retailers. Regardless of the heft price tag, we definitely expect these to FLY off shelves instantly. So yes, mentally prepare yourself to either share that “GOT EM” page or put on your clown mask. We honestly expect to see more of the latter on social media.

You can take a look at more photos of the futuristic patent leathers below.

Photo: Jordan Brand / Nike