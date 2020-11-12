We Can Almost Guarantee You’ve Never Seen A Taco Bell This Cool…

Most folks don’t picture a swanky spot with boozy drinks when they think of Taco Bell, but in Cali the vibes are a little different.

The fast food chain has a beachside location in Pacifica that went viral on TikTok recently.

While it’s been a favorite of Taco Bell lovers since the ’80s according to Business Insider, the Linda Mar location was revamped last year and now it’s even more spectacular. TikToker Megan Homme gave her followers a great look at what the restaurant has to offer. There’s an oceanside patio, walk-up window for those with “sandy feet,” a surfboard parking area, local beer, alcoholic frozen drinks, an indoor-outdoor fireplace, and more.

Meanwhile, we’d be lucky if we got an extra Fire sauce at our local Taco Bell locations…

“The views are incredible, the tacos are amazing, you can literally just sit here and watch the surfers,” Homme tells her followers. “Ten out of ten.” Check out her TikTok clip above and let us know if you’re into it. Plus, photos here.