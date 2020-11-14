Salute!! Shyne Wins Seat In Belize’s House Of Representatives [Details]

Shyne is following in the footsteps of so many inspirational leaders in his family and we love to see it.

The Belizean rapper hit Instagram to announce he won a seat in his home country’s House of Representatives. ““FROM HIP HOP TO THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES!!!” Shyne said on his official social media. “Thank you MESOPOTAMIA!!! It is with the greatest humility that I accept this victory for us!”

“This victory is for all those who are just like me in Mesopotamia, Belize and the world over! All those who have taken a fall! All those who have stumbled on their life’s journey. We all fall! But to get up and walk, run and rise again is the purpose of life! We are all destined to be challenged but we are all capable of overcoming those challenges! My story is testament of human fortitude! We all have what I have! We just have to dig deep within and find it! I hope I inspire everyone to overcome their adversities and find their greatness!,” his post continued.

See his message in full below.

In case you missed it, Shyne’s old friend Diddy shouted him out over the summer, saying he is proud of the former Bad Boy rapper. “BELIZE 🇧🇿 I’m so proud of my brother @shyne_bz and the journey he is on. He is running for the House of Representatives and needs your support. #BadBoy4Life ✊🏿🖤,” Diddy wrote back in June. See that and more of what Shyne has been up to here.

Congratulations to the multifaceted king.