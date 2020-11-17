Great News! Al Roker Hits The ‘TODAY’ Show With An Update On His Health [Video]

Al Roker is in great spirits after his surgery last week and wants to return to TODAY as early as Monday.

Providing an update via the NBC morning show, the famed host’s doctor told fans Roker’s prognosis after prostate cancer surgery is “favorable.” “The prognosis at this point in time based on how the surgery went and based on his pathology report, everything looks very favorable. We would say that Al has no evidence of any cancer, but we’ll continue to monitor him for several years,” Dr. Vincent Laudone explained.

“It was this great relief. For a first start, this is terrific news. I’m going to be up for — and a lot of people who live with cancer — up for lifelong testing to make sure this doesn’t come back,” Roker added, also telling viewers he was home just one day after the surgery thanks to all the new tech hospitals are using.

.@AlRoker joins us for the first time since his prostate cancer surgery to share an update on his recovery. Dr. Vincent Laudone of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center says Al has “an excellent prognosis.” pic.twitter.com/2njMBP7Tpn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 17, 2020

“The 66-year-old Roker underwent the five-hour surgery Nov. 9 to remove his prostate and surrounding tissue and lymph nodes at New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center,” Deadline notes. Watch the clip above to hear directly from the living legend. We are happy to know he’s feeling good and will continue to keep him in our prayers!