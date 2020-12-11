Moe Harkless Teams Up With Wine Company In Support Of Social Justice Causes [Details]

Miami Heat guard Moe Harkless is joining forces with The Prisoner Wine Company for a good cause — and just in time for the holidays.

Seeing as he’s been hosting “Wine Wednesdays” on LeBron James and Maverick Carter‘s brand Uninterrupted during the pandemic, it’s the perfect pair up. Additionally, Harkless has his own platform, BlackLivesNow, where he highlights Black Businesses and artists.

“After trying several different offerings in the portfolio, I was interested to see if we could work together, as I had learned that the brand was committed to promoting philanthropic involvement in their community, and also support my efforts in the Black Lives Matter movement. I reached out, and there was an immediate connection,”he told The Grio of his newly announced partnership.

“I definitely think we, as professional athletes, are given a lot [of] responsibility when it comes to that subject,” he added of pro athletes’ responsibility to empower social justice movements. “However, some are uncomfortable speaking out or really don’t know how to navigate these types of situations. So, at times, I think it can be a bit unfair to expect. I am grateful for this opportunity with TPWC as it not only is another opportunity to promote social initiatives, but it amplifies it to a different community. This partnership is an example of how we’re always more powerful together.”

Read Harkless’ full interview here and head over to The Prisoner Wine Company’s website for more info. Happy Holidays!