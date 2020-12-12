SNKRS Strikes Again, Sneaker Enthusiasts Vent About The Air Jordan 11 “Jubilee” Launch

SNKRS has many drops throughout the year, but none take more precedent than the annual holiday Retro 11 release.

This year’s Jordan 11 Retro 11, dubbed “Jubilee,” Jordan Brand decided not to rehash a classic colorway but bless us with a fresh spin on the icon Jordan silhouette. The kicks have an eye-catching contrasting black and white scheme complimenting with metallic Jumpman logo and 23 insignia. A new touch is Jordan spelled out along the eyelets, a homage to the sneaker’s unique style.

With all of that out of the way, unfortunately, this weekend’s drop was not as fruitful as the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red” launch, which saw more wins for sneakerheads than losses. SNKRS reverted right back to the bull****. Once the button switched over from coming soon to buy now, those bad boys were sold out immediately… as expected. One saddened SNKRS user accurately said on Twitter, “If “same shit different day” was an app” to describe Nike’s often talked about and not in a good way app.

Some lucky folks got to share their “GOT’ EM” screens with social media, making those who weren’t successful in acquiring the annual holiday drip.

Siggggghs, we hope that eventually, Nike can somehow figure out a way to accommodate both casual and hardcore sneakerheads better when it comes to scoring a pair of sneakers cause it really shouldn’t be this hard. We won’t be surprised if Nike and Jordan Brand decides to sprinkle some more sizes out soon. For now, be sure to check out these tips on how to increase your chances, and you can peep some reactions to the Air Jordan 11 “Jubilee” launch in the gallery below.

Photo: Nike / Jordan Brand