‘Power Book II: Ghost” Recap: Riq Discovers Riley’s Secret, Professor Jabari Is Suspicious of Professor Miligram

Previously on Power Book II: Ghost, Cane overstepped his boundaries when he decided to take matters into his hands when dealing with Riq. After he accidentally put his hands on his mother, Monet, his dad, Lorenzo, taught him a painful lesson by letting the goons whoop his ass to let him know hitting his mom is a no-no. This week’s episode picks right back up with Cane following his beat down.

The Problem With Cane

Cane still hasn’t fully learned his lesson. After being reprimanded by both of his parents, the Tejada family’s enforcer has decided to act even more reckless. The episode opens up with Cane and GTG goons robbing a church of all places. A church robbery should have gone off without a hitch, but you know God doesn’t like ugly, and things go left with one of the robbers getting shot by his own guy, forcing them to book it with whatever they had.

Following his fallout with Monet and his beatdown at the correction officers’ hands who are in Lorenzo’s pockets, Cane has not gone home. There is a big re-up happening, and Cane is usually around to help, being that he is the muscle. Monet decides that Dru will help instead, much to his dismay since Cane is nowhere to be found. Once Monet makes her exit, the two siblings talk about their missing brother. Diana knows that both her and mom and brother miss each other, but they both stubborn to admit it. Diana decides she will look for Cane, and she has a good idea of where he is hiding at his girlfriend’s house. Diana shows up and isn’t well-received by Cane’s girlfriend. She is covering for Cane by lying, claiming that he isn’t there. Diana ain’t no fool and knows her brother is there and makes enough noise forcing Cane to come downstairs. Diana tries her best to convince Cane to come back home and tells him that Monet misses him in her own special way. Cane is also needed to help Monet pick up the drop, which is something he always handled.

Cane isn’t ready to come home, but he agrees to meet Monet and Diana at the bar to help with the drop. He also makes Diana promise not to tell his mother where he is hiding out at. Diana goes home to relay the message about Cane to Monet. She tells her mom that he agreed to come to the re-up, but she promised not to tell her where he is staying. Monet doesn’t like the fact that Diana is making her agree to those terms, but all she cares about is that Cane will be at the bar to help, but sadly that won’t be the case at all.

On the day of the re-up, Cane gets picked up by the police for his church robbery involvement. Diana is now under pressure from Monet cause Cane did not show up. Monet decides to handle business herself. Diana hits Riq and asks him to come to the bar. Riq shows up, and the two finally get to lock lips after Riq explains that Lauren wasn’t in his room and that it was Brayden’s annoying girlfriend, Riley. Riq also tells Diana nothing is going on between him and Lauren because she has a boyfriend. Riq clowned Lauren’s boyfriend earlier when he surprised her by showing up to her dorm room, catching them horsing around but immediately jumping to conclusions.

Riq and Diana’s moment is interrupted by some commotion upstairs. Monet and goon are going at it after he reaches for a box cutter after she tells him she only has half the money. Riq runs upstairs and gets the goon’s attention giving her enough time to shoot him and eventually kill him. Monet isn’t too happy to see Riq at first, but he enlists his services to help dispose of the body, and Monet gets Dru to help him.

While all of this is going down, Cane is still at the precinct trying to get in touch with someone, but nobody is answering their phones. As a last resort, he reaches out to Officer Ramirez to help him out. Monet’s sidepiece does vouch for Cane springing him out of jail. Cane spills the tea on Monet working with Riq, which is new to Ramirez. Once they get back to the back to the Tejada residence, Ramirez explains what happened to Cane. Monet reveals that Riq and Dru had to get rid of the body from the bar situation due to Cane’s absence, and he is not too thrilled to hear that. It also confirms what Cane told Ramirez earlier about his mother taking the business in a new direction by working with Riq.

Monet dismisses Ramirez; before Cane walks off, she inquires about meeting with his father and what happened to his face. Cane doesn’t say a word, but Monet knows that Lorenzo had something to do with it, she calls her incarcerated hubby and tells him not to beat his kid up like that again and that she will handle the situation.

Its Sex Week At Stansfield & Things Are Absolutely Messy

Sex week, which is supposed to help teach the students at Stansfield about their bodies and preach safe sex through panels is nothing but an excuse for the kids and professors, in this case, to engage in pound town activities. There is also one orgy-like soiree called the “Q-Party” to help celebrate the week. Before class begins, the three professors announce the semifinalists for the Canonical Studies fellowship program. Before they can say the names, they are interrupted by a student bursting into the room the throwing condoms into the air.

Once the disturbance passes, Professor Milgram announces the five lucky students, and unfortunately, Riq is not one of them, and she can see the disappointment on his face. She catches up with him to talk about him not being selected. While the conversation is going on, Jabari is watching very suspiciously.

We head to Professor Milgram’s office, and she gets an unexpected visit from Professor Reynolds, who is there to inquire about her conversation with Riq but gets shut down. He also needs a favor from his ex-lover for his book but also gets rejected on that. He offers to help her make some cards she will be needed for a 48 Laws of Power project she is doing with the students.

After discovering that Jabari was having an improper relationship with his student, Professor Milgram decided to succumb to her sex addiction and have sex with Zeke. We learn the two are still smashing, and Zeke is now in love after getting a piece of Professor Milgram’s pie. She tells him to play it cool and entertain the girls on the campus so nobody will become suspicious about their sexual relationship after he suggests she should meet his Aunt Monet. Man, that sunshine must be amazing.

After another boot smoking session, Professor Milgram tells Zeke to take a shower. While he is cleaning himself up, Jabari stops by with lunch and the cards he promised to work on. He is disappointed to learn that he can’t come and notices the television is on Sportscenter, plus the condoms were given out at Stansfield. He immediately assumes that Professor Milgram is having sex with Riq, not Zeke. In his car, he decides to take Riq’s card and writes something on its back. We eventually learn that the secret Riq gets is that a professor is sleeping with a student. Still believing that Riq is sleeping with Professor Milgram, he instructs him to write a paper on relationships for extra credit to see if he can get more information out of him.

Professor Milgram finds out about Jabari’s jealously after Lauren reveals Riq told her his secret and gave her the card following an argument after the two almost hooked up only to stop so she won’t learn his real secret and see the blood on his shirt. Milgram confronts Jabari and tells him she is not sleeping with Riq warning him to stay out of her business or she will snitch on him about his improper relationship.

Riq Gets Dirt on Riley

We catch up with Brayden and Riley, aka Tommy and Holly 2.0, who are in the sack getting sex week started. Riley’s nosy ass tries to get Brayden to tell her what happened to him the other night, and he sticks to his story. They are interrupted by Riq when he storms into the dorm room, and he is not happy to see Riley in the room after he told his roomie that she could not stay there. Riq also hilariously called them raw chicken cutlets, and that was a very accurate description. Riq is also running low on drugs, and orders are getting backed up on the course correct app, which is something else that he needs to worry about. He gets reminded when Simon Stern’s husband stops by to find out what is going on. He also reveals that Stern started the “Q-Party” tradition, which would explain why it hasn’t been banned.

Riq and Bryayden have an intense discussion about Riley being in the room. Riq doesn’t want her there because he feels they are losing money because Riley’s “homeless ass” is always there. Brayden correctly points out they are losing out on cash because they are running low on product. Riq asks Brayden if he wants the same thing that happened to them when Cane kidnapped them to happen to Riley, and Brayden sees the light and agrees and says he will handle it.

The following day, Riq’s peace is disturbed by Brayden’s annoying older brother barging into the room. Riq presses him about the drugs he took, and Brayden’s brother tells Riq to leave his brother out of his drug dealing business, or he is going to the cops. Riq tells him that it would be useless because the cops work for them, and if he did go to the police, Brayden and his brother would be in trouble because Riq has an alibi being stuck in the room with Riley playing chess. Brayden’s brother uses the opportunity to inaccurately tell Riq that he and Riley messed around while he was drugged. Riq doesn’t remember but assumes what Brayden is telling him to be the truth.

With this new nugget of information, Riq decides to use it to his advantage and follows Riley, who has a court appearance. He is shocked to learn that she is the niece of Saxe and immediately heads back to his dorm to have a much-needed conversation with Brayden. Instead of revealing that Riley is an op, he tells her that Riley tried to sleep with him, but Brayden doesn’t buy it and leaves. He eventually bumps into his brother, who confirms what Riq told him, and Brayden storms off.

Brayden confronts Riley and asks her to explain herself. She claims everything is all lies but can’t prove it without blowing her cover. Brayden has heard enough and decides to break up with her. Riq pretty much uses the same tactics as his father when he got Tommy to kick Holly to the curb. History is repeating itself all over again.

Saxe and MacLean Are Playing A Game of Cat & Mouse

Sax and MacLean have this elaborate scheme to pin the murder of James St. Patrick on him, but it’s not going as smoothly as they both through it would. Last week, MacLean handed Uncle Nancy, oops, we mean Saxe his ass during his cross-examination of 2-Bit, making Saxe look like a fool in front of his boss Steven Ott.

MacLean stops by Saxe’s office to reassure themselves that they are on the same team. They go over Saxe’s list of potential witnesses, including Tasha’s ex-lover Quinton Wallace, Tommy’s mother Kate, Councilman Tate, and the late Proctor’s daughter Alicia-Marie. Saxe states those witnesses won’t be enough to make it look like it he is trying to convince the jury that Tasha is the queenpin. That’s when he gets the idea to make Paz testify against Tasha.

In court, Saxe feels the pressure from Ott and decides to blindside MacLean by manipulating Paz into believing that Tasha could call all of the shots without her knowing. MacLean manages to clean up Saxe’s mess by getting Paz to admit that she has no evidence that Tasha is the head honcho of the James St. Patrick drug ring.

When they meet again in the office, MacLean is pissed, and he tries to dead their deal, but Saxe manages to explain why he did what he did with Paz in court. Once Saxe gets MacLean to calm down, he hands him a folder and asks him if he ever heard of someone who worked with Tasha, who goes by the name Epiphany, the stripper that used push drugs for Tasha in the strip club? This could be insanely bad for Riq because Epiphany now works for him.

Meanwhile, Paz decides to pay Tasha a visit in prison. Tasha isn’t feeling the fact that Paz tried to make it seem like she was the queenpin after all of the favors she did for her. Tasha tells Paz that she did not kill her husband, and Paz believes her. Paz reveals that she went to Truth the night James was killed but decided to walk away after hearing Tasha’s voice in her head. Paz pleads with Tasha to save herself and reveal who the real killer is. Paz has no idea that would mean she would have to give her up son, something she doesn’t want to do at all.

