Gotta Love Them: Dwyane Wade Shares Message Of “Unconditional Love” For Daughter Zaya [Photo]

The Wade family has been an inspiration to us all throughout these trying times.

Back when quarantine first began, Dwyane reintroduced his daughter as Zaya Wade, informing the world she’d in fact come out as transgender. Hitting the red carpet at the Truth Awards, a celebration of Black LGBTQ+ excellence, Zaya emerged as an advocate for the queer community while taking questions about her identity — and her dad couldn’t have been more proud.

“Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade!,” Dwyane wrote. “Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community. #truthawards”

Now, despite some transphobic comments from fans and ignorant people in the entertainment business, the famed athlete is doubling down on the “unconditional love” he has for his daughter. “Unconditional love, simply put, is love without strings attached. It’s love you offer freely. You don’t base it on what someone does for you in return. You simply love them and want nothing more than their happiness. This type of love, sometimes called compassionate or agape love🖤🖤🖤 @zayawade,” Dwyane said. See the post below.

We are so happy to see Zaya happy because nothing else matters. We salute Dwyane for fending off their haters with class!