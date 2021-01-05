Shake Shack Announces Limited Edition ‘Korean-Style Fried Chick’n Menu’ [Photos]

Shake Shack is mixing things up a bit.

The New York City-based restaurant chain has announced a limited edition, Korean-Style Fried Chick’n menu.

“Our new limited edition ✨Korean-Inspired Menu✨ just landed at the Shack!,” the company’s Instagram post reads. “Our take on Korean-Style Fried Chick’n was such a hit at our Shacks in South Korea, we had to bring it to the US.”

Amongst other items listed, Shake Shack is offering Gochujang-glazed crispy chicken breast over white kimchi slaw, which sounds especially appetizing, but that’s not all.

“Accompanying menu items include Korean-style Gochujang Chick’n Bites, Korean-style Gochujang Fries and Black Sugar Vanilla Shake. The shake features hand-spun, caramel toasted black sugar mixed vanilla frozen custard topped with whipped cream and black sugar syrup to replicate the popular flavor found throughout South Korea, Taiwan and other Asian markets,” HypeBeast notes.

Check out the menu up top!