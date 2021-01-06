Nike’s Dunk Spring 2021 Collection Is Full Of Heat

It may be a new year, but Nike‘s got some classics for you to cop.

Over the past few years, Nike’s Dunk has risen back to prominence with the help of Virgil Abloh‘s off-white collection, and the swoosh took note. The brand has reintroduced plenty of classic colorways and a few fresh takes. And the latest offering is set to drop this winter, with more to follow this spring. First up is the black/white, red/grey, and sail/coast colorways, which will be available on January 21.

Nike is also making sure to spread the love when it comes to sizing with little exclusivity for all. The black/white comes in men’s, women’s, and kids’ sizes, while red/grey will be in men’s and kid sizes. Sadly the sail/coast will be a women’s exclusive. China got a head start on copping with a January 4 release.

Nike is glad to bring the iconic 1985 silhouette into 2021 since its color blocking has represented many cultural movements.

“Since its inception in 1985, the Nike Dunk has united successive generations in defiant spirit. Whether symbolic of a basketball team, art movement, or metal band,” reads the press release. “The opportunity for self-expression rooted in collective cultural identity has defined the model. In 2021, the Dunk’s legacy continues with new colorways and, undoubtedly, new adventures.”

Come February 11, the Dunk Low black/hyper cobalt drops in men’s and kid’s sizes, alongside the sail/orange peel in women’s and kids’ sizes. Then in March, the white/orange blaze Dunk High comes in sizes for the whole family.

The Nike Dunks will be available globally via the Nike App, SNKRS, and at select retailers. Get a better look at the entire collection of Dunks in the gallery below.