Evian Unveils Virgil Abloh-Designed Water Bottle [Photos]

Virgil Abloh designed an all-new water bottle for Evian, which the mineral water company has now officially unveiled.

The dented bottle may not look all that special, but apparently, Abloh’s design is a reflection of the fact that it was made from 100% recycled materials. And, Abloh states taking on the redesign was a “real challenge.”

“My new hammer motif reflects how this new design has been reconstructed from waste materials, which in itself was a whole new challenge, and a new step in my partnership with evian. It is now more important than ever to practice sustainability; I believe we all have the power to challenge the status quo and to change our future for the better,” Abloh stated, according to HypeBeast.

“It was a real challenge to take on the redesign of the evian bottle; an image which is so commonplace in our culture. I wanted to create a shape that was as iconic as the evian brand, whilst representing how the product has been reinvented using old bottles,” he adds via Instagram.

The new bottle is slated for release this March. Chime in with your thoughts and more from Abloh on the redesign below.