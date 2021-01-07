Do You Agree? Summer Walker Shared THIS Message About “Broken Men”

After revealing she and London On Da Track are expecting their first child together, Summer Walker shared a slightly cryptic message about “broken men.”

The Over It singer hit social media with a statement many fans feel is aimed at her on-again, off-again boo. “These broken men don’t need a gf or wife to hold them down. They need father figures, rehab, AA, and a therapist,” the quote reads. To add fuel to the fire, Summer shared a few thoughts in the accompanying caption as well. “Wish I understood this in high school & college,” she said. “I prolly would’ve stayed a virgin all the way ’til I was in my 20s.”

See a screenshot of the since-delete post here. In the last 24 hours, London and Summer’s attentions have turned to the attempted coup that took place at the U.S. Capitol, as both have shared their personal views via Instagram Stories. Summer also posted a message about getting her baby’s nursery together.

We can’t wait to meet their mini-me, who we hope will possess a combination of both Summer and London’s talent. Thoughts on the singer’s assessment of “broken men?” Chime in.