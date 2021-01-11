CASSIUS Gems: Hottest Photos Of Michael B. Jordan’s New Boo Lori Harvey

If 2020 was Lori Harvey’s year, 2021 is set to be a huge year for the 24-year-old.

Last year we saw her rise to fame in her connections to some hip-hop heavyweights –like Future and Diddy– but now she’s gone social media official with actor Michael B. Jordan. Both took to Instagram with grainy black images to profess their love for each other. The two were spotted at the airport together back in November, which is when rumors began to swirl that they were boo’d up.

Ironically enough, in November, the Black Panther actor told PEOPLE what kind of girlfriend he was looking for.

“A sense of humor, true understanding, because [an actor’s] life is not conducive to a relationship—it’s really not,” he said.”Somebody that’s nurturing. I’ve got a list. That’s probably why my ass is still single, but yeah, it’s a list.”

The hip-hop world has been a fan of Lori for a while now, and was even name-dropped by Meek Mill in the Drake-assisted “Going Bad,” rapping, “I got Lori Harvey on my wish list, That’s the only thing I want for Christmas.”

But if you had any doubts as to why Lori Harvey is such a hot topic, we’ve compiled some of her hottest Instagram shots in the gallery below.