Naomi Osaka Announced As Louis Vuitton’s House Ambassador [Photos]

Naomi Asaka is joining forces with Louis Vuitton as the luxury brand’s newest House Ambassador.

Asaka is making her big LV debut in the Spring/Summer 2021 fashion campaign, photographed by Louis Vuitton Director of Women’s Collections Nicolas Ghesquière. “Aside from tennis, my most treasured passion is fashion; and there is no brand more iconic than Louis Vuitton,” Naomi said in a statement. “It is such an honour to work with Nicolas —he’s a designer I admire so much and we share a mutual love of Japanese culture and style.”

“Naomi is an exceptional woman who represents her generation and is also a role model for everyone. Her career and convictions are inspiring.” Nicolas praised Naomi in return. “I am in awe of Naomi. She stays true to herself and doesn’t compromise on her values.

On her own Instagram account, the tennis champ said alongside the awesome news: “Funny story : I first bought my mom a LV bag when I was 16 as a birthday present and it’s kinda been a tradition since. Do I call this a full circle moment? Yes 🥰“

