Prayers Up: Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Karl-Anthony Towns is the latest NBA baller to test positive for COVID-19.

Towns revealed the devastating news on Twitter Friday evening (Jan.15). His positive test’s news comes after he just returned from a wrist injury, now he will miss even more time. Towns’ positive COVID-19 diagnosis is personal to him, being that during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, both his mom, Jacqueline Brooks, and dad caught the virus. His father recovered, but his mother passed away due to complications from the coronavirus after being put in a medically induced coma. He later revealed that he lost other family members to COVID-19.

In his statement, Towns wrote:

“Prior to tonight’s game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID. I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol. I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside, and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all the necessary precautions.”

“… It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister, continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be. To my niece and nephew … I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma, and I will beat this.”

KAT is not the only NBA player who has tested positive for COVID-19. Just today, the Washington Wizards announced that six players have tested positive for the virus, and three other players are in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The team’s general manager, Tommy Sheppard, revealed that two players are experiencing symptoms from the virus during a video conference with reporters. At the same time, he said the other four are asymptomatic so far, ESPN reports.

Sheppard spoke to the press after the Wizards announced their next two games would be postponed. This now makes four consecutive games for the team that has been called off due to COVID-19.

The NBA was fortunate last season that they didn’t have to worry about COVID-19 infections among players, thanks to the bubble. Now that they are back in society trying to have an NBA season while navigating through a raging pandemic, the league is learning first hand how difficult that is.

Our thoughts are with Karl-Anthony Towns. We wish him a speedy recovery.

