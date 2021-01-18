CASSIUS Gems: 17 Pictures That Prove Chinese Kitty Is One Of The Baddest On Love & Hip Hop

If you’re a fan of Love and Hip Hop: Miami, then you definitely know who Chinese Kitty is. The New York-born rapper would end up in the middle of some drama, but she’s more than just that– she’s actually a rapper.

However, while on the show, she didn’t get much shine and was unsure if the cameos helped take her to the next level of her music career.

“As an artist, I don’t know, I feel like since I wasn’t on there enough, it didn’t damage or benefit me, I look at some rappers, or girls that go on there, and their doing it for tv, but thank God I’m not really on there when they asked me this season I literally told them I’m not dating, having no fights,” she told Power 105.1 in 2019.

The 26-year-old already has a mixtape under her belt and is currently promoting her single, “On Three.” But aside from music, she boasts 3.5 million followers on Instagram alone, and thanks to her partnership with Fashion Nova, the thirst traps are plentiful.

So to celebrate Chinese Kitty’s birthday, we took a look back at some of her hottest Instagram shots in the gallery below.