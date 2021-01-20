InaugurationDay Drip: Dior Jordan 1s Spotted As Joe Biden Gets Sworn In

Televised events are a great excuse to get a fit off, and that includes a presidential inauguration.

Today is a very important day in America as Donald Trump has been stripped of his powers, and a changing of the guard sees Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. Kamala Harris also makes history as the first woman and the first woman of color to hold the Vice President’s office.

Both families apparently have sneakerheads in the crew and decided to rock some kicks at Capitol Hill instead of opting for the more boring and predictable footwear of dress shoes and heels. First, when Senator Amy Klobuchar was giving a speech at the podium, sneakerheads spotted someone walking down the steps in a pair of Jordan 1s. And not just any pair of Jordan 1s; it was the sought after Dior 1s that are currently going for more than $10,000 on Stock X.

We need to stop the #Inauguration and immediately identify who is wearing the Air Jordan Dior 1s. pic.twitter.com/7APpSCdhbp — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 20, 2021

It was one of the most hyped drops of 2020, and Dior’s Kim Jones was excited to put his own spin on an iconic sneaker that he rocks on the regular.

“Air Jordans are my favourite thing in the world to wear every day,” Jones told British Vogue. “Selfishly, I wanted to create a pair of Air Diors for me.”

And it turns out the man wearing the Jordans was Nikolas Ajagu, the husband of Meena Harris. Of course, that last name should sound familiar because she’s Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece.

The Harris family wasn’t the only person to have some Jordan drip at the inauguration; Joe Biden’s granddaughter Maisy was spotted wearing the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Sisterhood” with the fire pantsuit to match.

President @JoeBiden’s granddaughter, Maisy Biden, rockin’ the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sisterhood” 💜 pic.twitter.com/YISt9Iftqf — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 20, 2021

“This ladies-only edition imbues the model with subtle details that pay homage to sisterhood and the intertwined concepts of strength and beauty, reads the product page for the exclusive J’s. “The style’s exterior comes covered in laced adornments, while abstract illustrations on the insole create a fitting tribute to female unity.”

