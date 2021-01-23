Steve Harvey On Lori Harvey Dating Michael B. Jordan: “I Like This One”

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have had fans in a frenzy ever since they made their relationship IG official. But how does Lori’s famous stepdad Steve Harvey feel about the couple?

Addressing the news on The Steve Harvey Morning Show, the tv and radio personality said he likes “this one,” but it seems that can change at any moment, so Jordan better tread lightly. “I like this one,” he said. “I still got my eye on him. I mean I like him, but like I say to all of ’em: ‘I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your *ss. Just in case I need it.'”

“‘Cause, you ain’t the sexiest man in the world to me!” Harvey joked, referring to Jordan’s title as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive. “Let’s be clear about that.”

As most know, Lori has had her pick of the who’s who in the entertainment industry, most recently dating Future, before calling it quits and moving on ever so swiftly. No surprise there — if we’re being honest. Click here to listen to Friday’s episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show and let us know your thoughts the model’s latest bae.