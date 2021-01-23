Kevin Durant Blasts “Idiot” Charles Barkley Over COVID-19 Commentary

It looks like the feud between Kevin Durant and Charles Barkley isn’t ending anytime soon.

The Brooklyn Nets star hit Instagram to respond to a recent comment Barkley made regarding athletes and the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Barkley, athletes “deserve some preferential treatment” where the vaccines are concerned because they pay high taxes. Durant disagrees and he reportedly made that clear. “I don’t know why they still ask for this idiot’s opinion,” he responded on IG, according to the New York Post. In what seemed like another shot, according to the site, Durant also reportedly commented via Instagram on Friday “Them old heads need to go enjoy retirement,” in response to a post pitting newer players against the OGs.

“Durant was responding to an Instagram post that asked why players today are ‘so sensitive’ when given constructive criticism by all-time greats,” the New York Post notes.

In case you missed it, Barkley’s exact thoughts regarding the COVID-19 vaccine shots were: “I think they should let NBA players and coaches all get the vaccine… that’s just my personal opinion. We need 300 million shots. Give some thousand to NBA players … NFL players, hockey players … Listen, as much taxes as these players pay, let me repeat that, as much taxes as these players pay, they deserve some preferential treatment.”

