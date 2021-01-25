HomeCelebrity NewsRecording Artists

Kush Kings: Lil Wayne’s Cannabis Company GKUA Ultra Premium Expanding To Colorado

Recent 01.25.21

Reginae Carter 22 Hot Girl Birthday Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Lil Wayne is all set to take over the cannabis industry.

The rapper’s weed business (GKUA Ultra Premium) will expand to Colorado following releases in California and Michigan, according to reports.  “GKUA is about inspiring people, it’s about a feeling,” Wayne said about the expansion, according to HotNewHipHop.com. “Now Colorado will get to experience the quality and potency of that GKUA.”

The official GKUA website assures consumers all products are “Lil Wayne tasted and approved.” The Hip Hop icon — who was just pardoned by twice-impeached, former president Trumplethinskin — also promises the “best high of your life.”

The Colorado launch is this week, January 27, and there’s also going to be an IG Live event, during which fans can meet the growers, “win swag,” and hear from special guests. Will you be tuning in?

cannabis industry , colorado , hip hop , lil wayne , marijuana , Marijuana legalization , Newsletter , weed

One Vote: Register to Vote

Close