Generous Drizzy: Toronto Rapper Reveals Drake Cleared His Student Debt & More

One thing about Drizzy — he’s going to pay it forward when presented with the opportunity.

Ending the week off on a great note, the Toronto superstar took some time to help an up-and-coming artist who’s been working hard at saving money during these difficult times. Taking to Instagram, Toronto’s BucksInDaCut revealed his current savings of C$1,300, up from the C$500 he started out with this year. When Canadian entertainment site 6ixbuzztv reposted Bucks’ video, Drake caught wind and pulled up to the comment section.

“Yo what’s this mans PayPal I’m doubling that for my guy Bucks B,” the superstar wrote — and according to BucksInDaCut, Drake more than made good on his promise. In a new Instagram post, the aspiring rapper told his followers… “Yo fam, listen up! I gotta big up Drizzy, the one and only Drake, fam. He’s a man of his word, fam. He doubled my money and on top of that, fam, I told him about my OSAP and he cleared my debts, fam. So I gotta big up this guy one more time. He’s the biggest name in the city, fam. Drizzy Drake, fam. I’m tryna be like him one day…” Watch that clip below.

OSAP is the Ontario Student Assistance Program. It offers grants and student loans to those who need help paying for their college education. Shoutout to Drake for showing the young guy some love.