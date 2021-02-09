Twitter Reacts To Cracker Barrel’s Alleged Racist Logo After Thinking It Portrays A Whip

It was just under a year ago when brands were doing major overhauls.

The civil unrest jumpstarted by the murder of George Floyd led to brands altering their logos and names because they were offensive and some downright racist. Iconic mainstays like Aunt Jemima, Cleveland Indians, Dixie Chicks, Land O’Lakes, Mrs. Buttersworth, and countless other companies had to switch things up quickly.

But one brand that managed to avoid any controversy was Cracker Barrel. The Tenessee-born restaurant and store are known for their fire country fried steak and chicken tenders. But Twitter warns that it might be known for something else as well.

A tweet popped up of a photo of the Cracker Barrel logo on the side of its struck, alongside text that explains that there’s a whip between the R and the K.

“Cracker was a slang term for a whip. That’s why Blacks called whites crackers, from the crack of the whip. A cracker barrel is a barrel that held the whips for sale at the country store. You see the whip going from the R to the K? Racism is in your face!!”

However, with a quick google search, it seems like the Twitter user is wrong. According to a Southern Living article from 2018, Cracker Barrel was one of America’s first country stores known for having literal barrels of soda or saltine crackers that were for sale at its locations.

Even though the Cracker Barrel logo might not be racist, Twitter had the best reaction when they thought they unearthed the alleged deep dark origins of the restaurant.

Check out the best responses to the Cracker Barrel drama below: