Dak Prescott & Matthew McConaughey Come Through In The Clutch As Texans Grapple With Deadly Winter Storm

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Texas superstar Matthew McConaughey are stepping up this week.

As Texans fight through extreme conditions following icy winter storms, the athlete and superstar are feeding homeless people currently sheltered at Dallas’ convention center. Homeless outreach organization OurCalling tweeted just hours ago, “Opening an emergency weather shelter for nearly 1,000 homeless individuals in Dallas at the Convention Center has been our most difficult task. But we are thankful and encouraged that @McConaughey and @dak are sending support to purchase meals for the individuals and families.”

If you aren’t aware, millions of Texans have been left without power, water, and food for days as the state shifted to rolling power blackouts, providing residents with power for part of the day, if at all. Dozens of people have already died in the extreme circumstances, in which houses have collapsed, babies and the elderly continue to go without bare necessities, and much of the standing water has frozen over. See some pretty disturbing videos here.

Without commenting on their assistance, Prescott and McConaughey both retweeted OurCalling’s tweet. We will continue to keep you updated with any news that surfaces. In the meantime, keep Texas in your prayers.

Photo: Diamond Images / Getty