Quavo Lands His First Movie Role And It’s MAJOR [Details]

Quavo takes his talents to the big screen in a new movie opposite the one the only Robert De Niro.

For his first film, the Migos rapper has reportedly joined action-thriller flick, Wash Me in the River. The movie is directed by Randall Emmett (The Irishman, 2 Guns) and will star box office icons Robert De Niro, John Malkovich, and Jack Huston. Variety reports Quavo will play the role of Coyote, “a ruthless and heartless drug lord.”

Needless to say, the Hip Hop superstar is over the moon with excitement. “I honestly think this movie is going to be one of the greatest to come of this time,” Quavo said, according to the outlet. “The experience was unbelievable for me, with Robert DeNiro and Jack Huston being so down to earth and making me feel like family. Gonna see me doing some stunts and a lot of what you hear from me in my raps! This is one of my biggest debuts I’ve ever had, and so proud of what we did and to get to work with Randall, who’s such an amazing guy — I can’t wait to do more films with him.”

Stay tuned for more updates. Are you hype to witness Quavo’s big screen takeover? Chime in.