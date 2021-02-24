André 3000 Drops New Collection In Order To Avoid Losing Trademark — Details Inside

André 3000 announced a surprise for his fans this week. Apparently, he was in danger of losing a trademark on one of his sketches if he didn’t put it to good use soon — so, we’ve got a brand new collection from the iconic OutKast rapper.

“This is a sketch I did a while ago and I am told I have to use it now in the market place or it stops being mine. So I’ve made a few things with it. All the shirts are ethically-produced/made from recycled materials. Hope you enjoy. – 3,” he captioned the announcement photo and sketch (below).

On his official website, Three Stacks goes into more detail. In a handwritten note, he said “According to the trademark people, in order to retain control of your trademarks, you have to actively use them. The trademark office also have deadlines and lots of rules to defend your IP (intellectual property).”

André 3000’s collection includes a 4×6 poster, hoodie, sweatshirt, and t-shirt featuring his sketch. Click here to check the collection out and support.