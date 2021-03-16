First Look: Mike Epps, Kim Fields, & Wanda Sykes Star In New Netflix Sitcom ‘The Upshaws’

Netflix is dropping a new show starring three legends this spring.

Mike Epps and Kim Fields will play wife and husband in The Upshaws, a family sitcom created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes (who also stars in the series). Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

“Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together.”

Season 1 of The Upshaws will premiere on the streaming service May 12 with a total of 10 episodes. “Get ready for some comedy!,” Epps announced alongside a photo of his onscreen family last week.

Stay tuned for updates as they become available, plus more first look photos below.