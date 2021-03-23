Supreme x The North Face Hit Us With Their Newest Cozy Collection For Spring 2021

Ever since their first collabo for the Fall/Winter 2007 season, seasonal team-ups between streetwear brand Supreme and the outdoor label The North Face remain a highly anticipated affair. Last November, after 13 years of successful drops and popular capsule collections, VF Corp. (parent company of The North Face) finally completed its $2.1 billion acquisition of Supreme and brought the company into their fold. So with their latest release, we will see the first “Supreme x TNF” merch with both organizations under the same umbrella.

Ready for purchase stateside on March 25 and available two days afterward in Japan, the Spring 2021 gear will show off the iconic Nuptse flavor in a collection of jackets, vests, pants, and a blanket, among other things. And if you really want to complete the look, you can cop a pair of Nuptse Traction Mules so you’ll be fresh down to the feet.

On those chilly days where you need to stay toasty but don’t want to drench your clothes, the latest “Supreme x TNF” collection incorporates water-resistant, breathable nylon and 700-fill down insulation into their Nuptse jacket, vest, pants, and blanket. And for those times when you want to feel more relaxed and not sport the puffy look, the fully-seamed Mountain Light Jacket will be your way to go, made waterproof and breathable with the use of DryVent™ technology.

If you’re headed to the gym, the water-resistant Base Camp Duffel should keep the outside dry with its 1000D PVC construction. But for something more casual, like a quick trip to the mall or a breezy picnic day, then the simpler Utility Tote will do the trick, coated with 1000D PVC instead.

Lastly, to keep your feet warm, the mules use ThermoBall™ Eco insulation, and the tough P.E.T. ripstop upper ensures they can take a beating while keeping your feet in style.

Everything in the collection is covered in a rock stud print and can be had in your choice red, blue, or black. Check out our gallery below for more looks at the “Supreme x TNF” Spring 2021 collection, as well as their website for more previews of their upcoming stuff.