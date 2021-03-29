Cam’ron Claims He’s Blocked Over 200,000 People On Instagram & THIS Is Why [Video]

Aside from his rap career, Cam’ron is known for being one of the more entertaining celebrities on Instagram. He has over 2 million followers, which comes as no surprise — but would you believe he has hundreds of thousands of IG account blocked as well?

Cam took to Instagram Stories recently to explain why he’s supposedly denied access to so many people. For the most part, he doesn’t think anyone should have a say in what he posts on his profile.

“Don’t ever feel bad about blocking somebody. It’s your page. It’s your sh*t. Sometimes people are too opinionated on your sh*t,” he said in a video.

“Somebody come in your house and be like, ‘I don’t like your curtains.’ OK, OK cool…. ‘I don’t really like the furniture.’ Well, get the f*ck out,” he went on. “Why are you here? You don’t like a bunch of sh*t but you still are here. It’s crazy.”

The famed “Horse & Carriage” rapper said his list got so long because not only will he block the person who posted a “wild comment” on his page, he’ll block everyone who “liked” it too. Watch the clip below to hear directly from Cam and let us know if you think he has a point.