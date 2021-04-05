Get Excited: HBO Announces Month-Long ‘Game Of Thrones’ Celebration [Details]

T v lovers’ all-consuming Game of Thrones fandom will most likely never die down, so HBO is here to quench our GoT thirst.

Marking the tenth anniversary of the Primetime Emmy award-winning show’s debut, the network has announced a month-long celebration complete with a spotlight page, a “MaraThrone” of the first season, special edition products, and more.

“The spotlight page provides fans not only with all of the episodes in one easy to access place but it also offers something for newcomers by including introductions to the vast array of characters and locations featured in the show. It also features more spoilerific content for longtime fans, including plenty of easter eggs. On top of that, there are over 150 videos of behind-the-scenes extras for fans to dive into,” Complex reports.

According to the site, the season one marathon will begin at 10 a.m. ET, April 10 on HBO2. To go along with the binge-watch, they’ll be a challenge that “will see donations made to charities including Women for Women International, World Central Kitchen, and UNICEF among others.” “On top of all that, any fan who had a GoT-themed wedding will be given an anniversary gift of their own from HBO, with barrels of wine, custom chalices, and plenty of cakes,” Complex continues.

If you’re just as obsessed with GoT as we are, click here for more info on what to expect.