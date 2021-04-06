Here’s Where Michael Jordan, Jay-Z, & More Rank On Forbes’ 2021 List Of Richest People

Michael Jordan’s ranking on Forbes’ 2021 Billionaires List is in.

The iconic athlete and businessman came in at no. 1,931 on the list of the world’s richest people this year, boasting a net worth of $1.6 billion. Several other high-profile names made the list, including Kim Kardashian, Tyler Perry, Jay-Z, and Jeff Bezos (who came in no. 1 for the fourth year in a row).

“The number of billionaires on Forbes’ 35th annual list of the world’s wealthiest exploded to an unprecedented 2,755 — 660 more than a year ago,” Forbes notes. “Of those, a record high 493 were new to the list — roughly one every 17 hours, including 210 from China and Hong Kong. Another 250 who’d fallen off in the past came roaring back. A staggering 86% are richer than a year ago.”

As for the top two earners in the world, and how the United States compares to all other countries, the site goes on to say, “Jeff Bezos is the world’s richest for the fourth year running, worth $177 billion, while Elon Musk rocketed into the number two spot with $151 billion, as Tesla and Amazon shares surged. Altogether these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion in 2020. The U.S. still has the most, with 724, followed by China (including Hong Kong and Macao) with 698. We used stock prices and exchange rates from March 5 to calculate net worths.”

On the topic of MJ: He earned most of his billions by selling a minority stake in his Charlotte Hornets team, not to mention his corporate partnerships with Nike, Gatorade, and Hanes. Elsewhere, Jay-Z comes in at no. 2141 with a net worth of $1.4 billion.

Check out the full list here, to see who else made the cut.