CASSIUS Gems: The Most Beautiful IG Shots Of Nick Cannon’s Latest Boo DJ Abby De La Rosa

Congratulations are in order.

Rapper, actor, and businessman Nick Cannon has announced that he’s expecting twin boys with Abby De La Rosa, who took to Instagram to call them “my miracle babies.”

She included a touching message, writing, “Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

De La Rosa has her hands in several things too, as she’s worked for a radio station, and is also an international DJ. Of course, this isn’t the first time Cannon has been linked to a beautiful and successful woman. His first set of twins is with Mariah Carey, and his other two kids are by model and beauty pageant titleholder — yup, she’s Miss Guam 2014– Britany Bell.

So we took a look back on some of De La Rosa’s hottest Instagram shots which you can peep below.