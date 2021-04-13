KD Blasts Shannon Sharpe Over Fake Quote About LeBron James: “Y’all Drunk Uncle Out Here Lying Again”

Kevin Durant has no qualms about letting other celebrities know exactly how he feels about them.

After he and Michael Rapaport’s online altercation went viral, the Brooklyn Nets star had a few words for Shannon Sharpe this week as well. In case you missed it, on a recent episode of Undisputed, Sharpe criticized KD for supposedly implying he’s a better baller than LeBron James. There’s just one problem with the former football player’s critique, however — KD says it’s based on a fake quote.

“Kevin Durant thought by winning the title, people would regard him, universally, as the best player in the NBA — better than even LeBron James. But very few people were willing to go there,” Sharpe insisted. “And then he’s like — because he said it: ‘If LeBron James is the GOAT… I beat the GOAT twice and hit the shot in his building. What does that make me?’”

See Sharpe debating the issue below, plus a fan noting Durant never actually made that comment.

Welp, KD had no issues calling Sharpe out over the televised moment. Retweeting the fan who corrected Sharpe, Durant added “Y’all drunk uncle out here lying again. When did I say this @ShannonSharpe ???????????????????????????”

Rule of thumb: check your sources before repeating unfounded information for the sake of proving a point. We’ll continue to keep you posted on all those the Easy Money Sniper takes aim at.