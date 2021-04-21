Get Excited: ‘Master Of None’ Is Finally Returning To Netflix Next Month [Details]

Netflix is keeping the content coming!

Next month, the highly anticipated third season of Master of None will hit the streaming service. The company made the announcement earlier today, via social media, in a post that revealed “just a taste of what’s coming to Netflix (in the US) this May.”

Alongside Master of None, which fans have waited four long years for, are titles like Selena: The Series (Part 2), Who Killed Sara? (Season 2), Army of the Dead, and another we’re all really excited for, The Upshaws starring Mike Epps, Kim Fields, and Wanda Sykes. May is going to be a good month for television and film, for sure.

Season 3 of Master of None is expected to follow Lena Waithe’s character Denise, Vulture reports, and here is the general series synopsis for those who’ve never watched:

“Best known for his role on the award-winning series Parks and Recreation, comedian Aziz Ansari stars, writes, and directs Master of None, a new Netflix original comedy series loosely based on his own life experiences. Master of None follows the personal and professional lives of Dev, a 30-year-old actor in New York who has trouble deciding what he wants to eat, much less the pathway for the rest of his life. Ambitious, funny, cinematic, and both sweeping in scope and intensely personal, Dev’s story takes him through subjects as diverse as the plight of the elderly, the immigrant experience, and how to find the most delicious pasta for dinner.”

Will you tune into the next installation of the Emmy award-winning series after all these years? Let us know.