Slim Thug & Chick’nCone Join Forces To Raise Money For A Great Cause [Details]

Rapper Slim Thug continues to give back to the young men of this generation.

Teaming up with fast-food chain Chick’nCone, the 40-year-old Houston native has created a delicious meal with a philanthropic twist.

“In a joint effort, Chick’nCone will help Slim Thug raise funds for his nonprofit organization, the Boss Life Foundation, with a special meal. Slim Thug’s meal is appropriately named The ‘Still Tippin’ Cone after the rapper’s collaboration with fellow Houston OGs Mike Jones and Paul Wall,” Chron.com reports.

$1 from each meal purchased will go to Thug’s Boss Life Foundation, which assists young men with getting an education.

Thug’s ‘Still Tippin’ Cone features fried chicken strips and mac n’ cheese in a waffle cone, complete with Chick’nCone’s Spicy Kickin’ Ranch sauce on top.

Check out more promotional images below and be sure to pull up to support, this weekend only.